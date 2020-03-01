Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

