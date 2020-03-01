P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTSI. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTSI stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.62. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

