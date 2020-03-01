Rurelec (LON:RUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 327446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.68.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

