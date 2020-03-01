Citigroup Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $540.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.14.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $444.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

