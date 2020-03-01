Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $186.80

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 191.20 ($2.52), with a volume of 496254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.52).

STCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.33 ($3.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bo?kov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Pra?ská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

