Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

