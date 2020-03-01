Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

BIG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

