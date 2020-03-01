Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.
BIG opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.
In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
See Also: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.