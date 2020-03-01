CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.50

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 213614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, insider Peter Wolton acquired 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £1,369.50 ($1,801.50).

About CC Japan Income and Growth Trust (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

