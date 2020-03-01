Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $976.00

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 976 ($12.84) and last traded at GBX 992.50 ($13.06), with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The company has a market cap of $1.99 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £247.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £287.80.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

