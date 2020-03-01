Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.60

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.89 ($0.58), with a volume of 205860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.89 ($0.58).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.20.

About Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

