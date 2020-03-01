Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 2350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Netscientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

