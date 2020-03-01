Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Declines By 17.4%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

