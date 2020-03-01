Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $246.12

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.12 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248.12 ($3.26), with a volume of 3881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.12 ($3.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $40.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.48.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

