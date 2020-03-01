Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $195,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.