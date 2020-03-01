HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Short Interest Update

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HCCH stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. HL Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 242,989 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

