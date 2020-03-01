Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXS. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $11.65 on Friday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,537. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Codexis by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Codexis by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.