Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of EPC opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

