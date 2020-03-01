Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $290.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 306.99 ($4.04), with a volume of 57684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.99 ($4.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.72. The company has a market cap of $152.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

