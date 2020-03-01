Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $290.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 306.99 ($4.04), with a volume of 57684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.99 ($4.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.72. The company has a market cap of $152.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.