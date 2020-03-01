Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

