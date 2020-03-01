KeyCorp Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $17.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $11.17 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,546,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,700 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,534 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

