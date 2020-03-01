Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.40

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 187789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.36).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

