Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.14 ($0.03), with a volume of 801972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.14 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $1.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.01.

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider James Parsons bought 727,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

Regency Mines Company Profile

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

