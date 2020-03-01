Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.00

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 10600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -22.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.43.

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (2.80) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

