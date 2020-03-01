e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,686,592 shares of company stock worth $58,321,738. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.