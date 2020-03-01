Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,660.00

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,660 ($34.99) and last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.52), with a volume of 5164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($35.52).

The stock has a market cap of $198.81 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,309.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,352.76.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 72.92 ($0.96) EPS for the quarter.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

