AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.00

Shares of AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 257423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.14.

Get AEW UK Long Lease REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK Long Lease REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.