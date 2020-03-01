Nektan (LON:NKTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

