Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,947,915. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
