Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 921,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Plexus stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

