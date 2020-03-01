Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 279505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 68,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £15,067.14 ($19,819.97).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

