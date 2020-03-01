Credit Suisse Group Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Outperform”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in NiSource by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.