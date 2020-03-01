Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

In other Clearone news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearone alerts:

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearone has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.