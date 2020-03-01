Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,256 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

