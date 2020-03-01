Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cars.com stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

