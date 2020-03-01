ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $84.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $74.65 on Friday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Man Group plc grew its position in ExlService by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

