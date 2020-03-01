First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

