First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

