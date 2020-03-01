First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $11,770,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,380,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $28.50 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 712.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

