First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 899,090 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.