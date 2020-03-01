First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,500 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,180 shares of company stock worth $9,712,297 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 8.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.