First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,643 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets ETF Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $354,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,500 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
