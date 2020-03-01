People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

