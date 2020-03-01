First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36,980 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Retirement Network bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $76.63 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

