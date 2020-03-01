PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

