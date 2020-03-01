Fmr LLC Has $96.30 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 161,363 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.61% of MKS Instruments worth $96,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.19 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

