Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,464 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.98% of Emcor Group worth $95,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emcor Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.