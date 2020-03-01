Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $95,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,282,000 after purchasing an additional 326,740 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 182.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. 51job presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

