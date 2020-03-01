Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $96,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.97 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

