Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,398,442 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $97,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after buying an additional 271,637 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $16.00 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMU shares. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

