Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.53% of Healthcare Services Group worth $99,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

